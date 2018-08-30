You can do a lot in 70 hours. Fly from London to Sydney three times. Watch 70 episodes of Tipping Point. Or maybe even listen to the whole of that last album by The War on Drugs.

Yet while most pairs of wireless headphones would tap out after about 20 hours at the most, Audio-Technica’s folding ATH-SR30BT seem to be fueled by a heady concoction of coffee, Pro Plus and Red Bull, because they’ll keep going for more than three times that without needing a recharge (and they don’t just come in pink).

There’s also the new ATH-SR50BT, which also get noise-reduction tech and larger 45mm drivers, but they can only put in a measly 28-hour shift. Pathetic.