Ataribox preorders are delayed as Atari needs more time to prepare

Wanted to preorder Atari's first console in 20 years? Too bad, the Ataribox preorder launch has been delayed.

Ataribox preorders were supposed to open today, Thursday 14 December, but that no longer appears to be the case. In a last-minute email to fans, Atari announced it wouldn't be opening Ataribox preorders as previously expected.

Engadget reports that an email stated that Atari needed more time "to create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves." New information around the Ataribox launch should arrive within the next few weeks but, with Christmas coming up, I'd be surprised if anything came to pass before 2018.

The delay isn't a great sign for Atari's first console in 20 years. Not only do we still know next-to-nothing about the device, but Atari is asking for a lot of money for what seems to be an already doomed console. It's also looking likely that, by going down the crowdfunding route it's currently planning, the $US250 and $US350 price tag for the console may actually be the early-adopter's price with others having to pay more for Atari's magic box.

Still, if you're interested in backing Atari and the Ataribox, you can join the waitlist for Ataribox preorders, or you can read everything we know about the Ataribox below – spoiler, it's not much.

2017 may be the year of 4K powerhouses like the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro, but Nintendo has been killing it the innovative – and modestly powered – Nintendo Switch. Even Nintendo's retro-revival console, the Nintendo SNES Classic Mini has caused a storm, so perhaps it's not all about power.

So where does that leave Atari's new Ataribox, its first console in 20 years? It's not quite clear exactly what Atari's Ataribox actually is. Many believe it's simply an emulator following in the footsteps of the NES and SNES Mini consoles Nintendo has released, but Atari seems to hint at it being something more.