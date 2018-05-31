Ataribox becomes the Atari VCS as preorders open on Indiegogo

The Indiegogo campaign for the Atari VCS has raised more than $US1.8 million of its $US100,000 target.

Almost six months after preorders should have opened, and a year since it was first unveiled, the Atari VCS (formerly known as Ataribox) has landed on Indiegogo.

It's a Linux-based retro-style console designed to play new games, as well as hark back to a simpler time of Missile Command and Breakout

Preorders were meant to open on 14 December, but in a last-minute email to fans at the time, Atari announced the Ataribox was delayed. Apparently, Atari needed "to create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves." 

The Indiegogo campaign for the Atari VCS has already raised, at the time of writing, more than $US1.8 miollion (of its $US100,000 target) and demand was so high, the crowdfunding site temporarily crashed. 

