Asus ZenBook Pro 15 crams sizzling specs into a svelte notebook frame

Slim but stacked.

In the market for a skinny notebook that doesn’t tone down the power too much in pursuit of its size zero waistline? Then, dear reader, cast thine eyes in the direction of the brand new Asus ZenBook Pro 15 ( price TBC), which tips the scales at just 1.9kg and is a wafer-rivalling 1.89cm in thickness. The 15.6in screen comes in either 4K or 1080p flavours, with touch control an option on the latter, and in its top configuration will offer 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, an Intel Core i9 processor and discrete GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.

That’s more than enough grunt to run freshly-released games at 1080p, so if you’re hunting for a smart-looking take-anywhere rig that’ll handle your Fortnite Battle Royale sessions, Asus may have just made your day.

