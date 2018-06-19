Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7 unveils improved one-click image optimisation tool

Almost four years after the last major release, German developer Ashampoo has unveiled Photo Optimizer 7 for PCs running Windows 7 or later.

Photo Optimizer 7 offers a variety of quick and easy fixes, including various one-click optimisations tools.

Highlights include a complete user interface redesign – including new dark theme look to accompany the growing number of apps sporting the eye-friendly look, “greatly improved” optimisation tools and various other tweaks and improvements.

Version 6, which was followed by a cut-down free version (Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 2016, no longer available), opened with the promise of better one-click optimisation, and Photo Optimizer 7 repeats the claim – with almost four years of development time behind it, the new algorithm claims more in-depth analysis.

Specific improvements include better correction of pale, washed-out colours from digital’s tendency towards colder, bluer hues, plus the ability to correct exposure and unsuitable colour temperatures.

The program is also now able to incorporate white balance correction and contrast spread into its one-click tool.

Ashampoo is keen to stress how its automatic correction tool is guided and improved with feedback from over 5,000 Ashampoo customers who provide ratings for enhancements to guide future development.

The program also unveils an overhauled user interface. Aside from giving it a modern look to better complement Windows 10, the program has been restructured with the promise that any function is now no more than two clicks away. This has been achieved in part by removing all nested menus.

A dark theme has also been implemented to reduce eye strain.

Photo Optimizer 7 also unveils several tools for improving portraits, such as red-eye removal (automatic and manual), tooth whitening and skin impurities.

Finally, the program offers a wide range of image export options, from email and free online storage to desktop backgrounds and prints.

Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7 is available now as a free trial download for PCs running Windows 7 or later. The full version retails for $39,.95, but can currently be purchased for $19.99. Existing users can upgrade for $9.99.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk