Apple's new iPhone software automatically shares location data during emergency calls

Apple has announced a new feature for its upcoming iOS 12 software update: automatic location sharing with emergency services when you call 911 from your iPhone.

Apple claims that around 80% of emergency calls in the US are made using a mobile device, but that “outdated” infrastructure has made it hard for emergency services to obtain a caller’s location. The new feature aims to expedite that process by automatically sharing location data.

“Communities rely on 911 centers in an emergency, and we believe they should have the best available technology at their disposal,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “When every moment counts, these tools will help first responders reach our customers when they most need assistance.”

The US-specific feature builds on technology released by the company in 2015, called HELO (Hybridised Emergency Location), which allows phones to pinpoint their location using a combination of Wi-Fi and GPS. Working with the technology company RapidSOS, that information will now be automatically relayed to emergency services.

Apple has been keen to stress that location data will only be shared during 911 calls, and that the information "cannot be used for any non-emergency purpose". There’s no indication yet that the feature will come to the rest of the world.