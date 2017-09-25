Apple's new heart rate monitor won't work with original watch model

The highly anticipated feature will only be available on Series 1, 2 and 3 watches.

The next iteration of Apple Watch OS, watchOS 4, will bring a host of new updates to its health and fitness tracking app, however it has emerged that owners of the original watch series are going to miss out.

The new software upgrade will introduce a new resting heart rate monitoring feature, recently demonstrated at Apple's so-called Special Event earlier this month, but according to 9to5Mac, only users with Series 1, Series 2 and the new Series 3 watches will be able to make use of it.

The reason? The original watch series is simply not powerful enough. Newer Apple Watches received much faster chips and larger battery capacities, and even though the original model is only two years old, it's unable to keep pace with demanding capabilities.

Users have confirmed that the workout heart rate monitor is fully functional on the original watch series, however they are unable to track their resting heart rate.

It's yet another blow to the Apple marketing campaign, after it emerged that a bug in the new LTE connected Apple Watch 3 meant it's signature feature, the ability to make calls or connect to WiFi, was faulty.

Users have confirmed that other features available in watchOS 4, such as tracking cooldowns after a workout, are working on the original Apple Watch.