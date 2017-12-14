Apple's iMac Pro lands in time for Christmas

Launching tomorrow, the workstation is a powerhouse for software developers

Apple's very first iMac Pro goes on sale tomorrow, with the powerful workstation reportedly available for $US4,999.

The iMac Pro was first announced back at WWDC in June, with Apple touting its 27in, 5K display, Radeon Vega graphics and a monstrous Intel Xeon CPU with up to 18 cores (8, 10 and 18 are all available) as perfect for those professionals who need some extra oomph without having to wait for the Mac Pro, due to launch next year.

It'll also offer up to 128GB of ECC memory and 4TB of SSD storage, 10Gb/sec Ethernet, support for up to two RAID arrays and two external 5K displays. Turbo Boost racks up speeds to 4.5GHz and with up to 42MB cache, it's the perfect companion for editing video, even if that's 4K, or performing any other high-intensity operations.

All this extra power is sure to generate a whole lot of heat though, but Apple has that covered with a completely redesigned thermal architecture. It features dual blowers, a larger heatsink and extra venting to allow 75% more air to pass through, cooling the extra two-thirds of power the Pro generates compared to the last iMac.

Apple said it's managed to pack all this business-centric tech into a design that's no bigger than the regular iMac.

"Everyone from video editors to 3D animators to musicians to software developers to scientists can do what they do like they've never done before. Introducing iMac Pro. A lean, mean dream machine," Apple said in its launch announcement.

Picture: Apple's iMac Pro/Credit: Apple

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk