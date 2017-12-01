Apple's hasty High Sierra password patch breaks file sharing

Apple suffers the cost of rushed patch work with yet another bug.

In a frantic effort to fix a newly discovered password bug in MacOS High Sierra, Apple managed to break another feature that allowed users to share files across a network.

An update was hurried out yesterday to address a major security flaw affecting its root password that allowed anyone to gain admin-level access without having to input a code. This meant that not only could someone look at your files if they had your machine, but potentially anyone with remote access could do the same.

However, once the patch was installed, users began reporting that they were unable to access file sharing or authenticate their machines, affecting both business and personal users.

Apple has acknowledged the problem and is presumably working on a patch to fix the bug it created with the first. Let's hope there's not a third.

In the meantime, Apple has put together a guide on how users can get around the problem, however, it requires the use of command line prompts.

1. Open the Terminal app, which is in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder.

2. Type sudo /usr/libexec/configureLocalKDC and press Return.

3. Enter your administrator password and press Return.

4. Quit the Terminal app.

Oof, the cost of rushing out a macOS update overnight. Acceptable losses, all things considered https://t.co/Dupn7jpnl1 — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) November 29, 2017

I'm looking forward to having to explain to my family why they have to use the terminal to fix file sharing they use at home or at work because of Apple's fucking incompetence. — Olivier Charavel (@charavel) November 30, 2017

