Apple TV 4K set to be powered by A10X Fusion chip

Leaked details about the Apple TV emerge ahead of official event.

The new Apple TV is set to be called Apple TV 4K and will be powered by an A10X Fusion CPU and have 3GB RAM.

The discovery was unveiled by developer Steven Troughton-Smith, as part of the golden master (GM) code leaked on Friday. The code was reportedly leaked by an Apple insider, and has information about the new iPhone X and iPhone 8 models, the LTE Apple Watch Series 3 and now the Apple TV.

…I guess three cores would make it the A10X Fusion. Correction! — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 11, 2017

he new chip will increase the compute and graphics performance and may be required to play 4K 60fps content which users can shoot with the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X, according to 9to5Mac.

The RAM has increased too; necessary because of the size of the bandwidth and cache size that are normally required to stream 4K video.

Apple are set to officially unveil the new iPhone tomorrow and a range of other devices too. It's set to be a big event considering that it's the iPhone's 10th anniversary. However, major details about the devices were leaked on Friday.

The event will be available to watch on an iPhone, iPad or Mac via Safari or through Microsoft 10's Edge browser. It is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in California on 12 September at 10:00am PST.