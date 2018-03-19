Apple teases education event in Chicago later this month

The invitation is a little out of sync with the tech giant's regular annual events.

Apple is planning what appears to be an education-focused event in Chicago later this month.

An invitation to the event, at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, features a calligraphy-style Apple icon and the words: "Let's take a field trip", accompanied by the description: "Join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students."

Apple typically holds its Summer event, called the Worldwide Developer Conference, reserved for software in June/July, ahead of an Autumn event in September, reserved for hardware. It has, of course, put on events at different points of the year but this most recent one was a slight curve ball.

In recent months, Apple and Tim Cook have been pushing the company's education agenda hard with a series of teaching and training events taking place at Apple stores globally. In an interview last year, Tim Cook discussed the need to teach more children and young people coding.

Apple introduced Swift Playgrounds and its Everyone Can Code curriculum in 2016, both of which are free.

This education event will be the next Apple event ahead of the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose from June 4-8 at the McEnery Convention Center. Last year, Apple used WWDC to debut ARKit. Developers can apply for tickets until March 22 at 10 am PDT via the WWDC website.

