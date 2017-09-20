Apple releases iOS 11 with a cookie-blocking feature

iOS update stops advertisers chasing you across the web on Safari.

Apple will reportedly introduce a new feature in iOS 11's Safari browser that can prevent advertisers showing ads based upon your browsing history.

Intelligent Tracking Prevention, as the new feature is dubbed, will work block certain websites from using your browsing data to serve ads related to your interest wherever you go on the web.

It will be turned on by default on new iPhones and those that are upgraded to iOS 11.

Normal ad blocking works by preventing the cookies stored on browsers from tracking a user's activity. But this can prevent other parts of the internet from working, such as social logins.

Apple is working around this problem by implementing machine learning to allow first-party cookies used by services such as Twitter and Facebook to work normally, but blocking those used by advertisers. After a day, the cookies can't be used by third parties and after a month, they're completely removed from the phone, making it almost impossible to track what the iPhone user is doing.

Apple also intends to introduce the feature in its upcoming desktop operating system update, MacOS High Sierra, meaning those using the browser on their Mac won't be bombarded by contextual ads.

However, the decision to block adverts has been opposed by six advertising groups that describe Apple's technology as unfair. They have called for Apple “to rethink its plan to … risk disrupting the valuable digital advertising ecosystem that funds much of today’s digital content and services".

“The infrastructure of the modern internet depends on consistent and generally applicable standards for cookies, so digital companies can innovate to build content, services and advertising that are personalised for users and remember their visits," the advertising groups wrote in a letter to Apple, published on AdWeek.

“Apple’s Safari move breaks those standards and replaces them with an amorphous set of shifting rules that will hurt the user experience and sabotage the economic model for the internet.”

Apple responded to the letter, saying it stands up for the rights of its users and that ad tracking has become too invasive.

"This information is collected without permission and is used for ad re-targeting, which is how ads follow people around the internet,” it said in response to the letter, as quoted by the Guardian.