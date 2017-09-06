Apple leak reveals how it chooses which iPhones to repair

Document guides Geniuses on whether an Apple device is worth fixing - report.

A 22-page document that reveals how Apple decides which iPhones are eligible for repair under warranty and which aren't has been leaked on Dropbox.

The document has reportedly been written to guide technicians, engineers and customer services in Apple stores about what type of damage can be fixed under its in-warranty repair, out-of-warranty repair and what can't be fixed at all.

Business Insider was sent the extensive document dated 3 March 2017 and covers a range of iOS devices, including the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 as well as their super-sized Plus brothers.

"We have one just like that for all of the products," one Apple retail technician told Business Insider. "Used more for the physical inspection and how to determine cost for damage. That's basically half the training for iPhone techs."

The source added that Visual/Mechanical Inspection Guides (VMIs) are used, but not necessarily referred to for every single case, unless someone comes into a store with a device that has an unusual issue.

"We can normally pick out abnormal issues without using it," the anonymous tipster added.

However, if your phone has an issue not covered under warranty according to the guide that doesn’t mean it definitely won’t be replaced. The Apple employee makes their final decision on a case-by-case basis.

"There are always those one-off issues that the phone is technically not covered under warranty but we swap the phone anyways under warranty," an Apple technician said.