Apple iPhone X could accompany iPhone 8

Dutch site claims ultra-high end iPhone X will also be released on 12 September.

A special 10th anniversary "iPhone X" could launch alongside the iPhone 8, according to Dutch site iCulture, which claims to have heard the rumour from a "reliable" tipster.

The site reaffirmed rumours that Apple will skip the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7 Plus nomanclature and head straight to iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus, with the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) being the flagship model.

"There will be an iPhone 8, but it won't be the top model ... it will be the successor to the iPhone 7," the site said.

Explaining the iPhone X name, iCulture continued: "iPhone X is a logical name: the letter X represents 10 in Roman numerals, referring to the 10th anniversary of the iPhone." (Translated by IT Pro)

It also revealed the Netherlands will be one of the first countries to get the iPhone X when it's released, alongside the UK and US. Pre-orders will begin on 15 September with delivery available from 22 September.

High-profile Apple tipster Evan Blass of EV Leaks agreed with these rumours, tweeting, "FWIW, I've also heard "iPhone X" (though not 8 / 8 Plus for the JV squad) as well as 9/15 pre-orders and 9/22 release / ship date," meaning little-known iCulture could be bang on the money.

Not only that, but another notorious truth-teller, Benajmin Geskin has recently suggested the prices of the iPhone could range between $US999 for the 64GB and $US1199 for the 512GB version. The 256GB capacity iPhone 8 (or iPhone X as it may well be known) will set you back $US1099.