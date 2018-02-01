Apple iOS 12 release will make security its top priority

The company wants to focus on performance and reliability, but will have to address security and battery life issues

Apple will make sure enterprise security is a key feature of iOS 12, which is expected to launch at the end of year alongside a new range of iPhones.

According to Axios , Apple the upcoming operating system will focus will be on improving the reliability and performance of its platform, including improving the security of devices and addressing battery life problems experienced on older devices, as well as improvements to augmented reality and digital health features.

However, some planned iOS features a refresh of the home screen and in-car UI, as well as improvements to core apps like mail and photos, will be held back until 2019, Axios said, claiming Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, told employees of the plans earlier in January.

In a separate report, Bloomberg suggested macOS and iOS will become more of a close-knit platform, with third-party apps being "merged" across the platforms, although there's no further details on what that means in practice. The outlet also seemed to back up Axios' claims about iOS 12's delayed features through its own sources, once again citing AR improvements as one of the changes definitely on the menu for this year, with changes to the home screen being held back.

Typically, Apple releases a new version of iOS with its new range of handsets in September, which means users have at least seven months to wait until they see any sign of iOS 12 at all. In the meantime, however, an update of the company's existing mobile operating system, iOS 11, is coming this spring.

iOS 11.3, as the update is called, was released to developers just over a week ago and includes changes such as the ability to turn off a feature that slows down older iPhones and iPads in order to preserve battery life, new Animojis for the iPhone X and new features for Apple Music.

Image credit: Apple

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk