Apple hands $390m to the firm that made Face ID possible

Finisar will spend the cash on developing a new manufacturing plant where all VCSELs will be made.

Apple has awarded the manufacturer of one of its FaceID components a $US390 million cash injection to help the development of its vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs).

Finisar, the company behind the identification technology, plus its Animoji and Portrait mode selfies, will spend the investment on research and development and a new manufacturing plant located in Texas. It also means the company can recruit an additional 500 staff in highly-skilled positions including engineers, technicians and maintenance teams.

Every single one of the VCSELs Apple puts in its iPhone X TrueDepth camera and Airpods (Finisar's VCSELs are also used for proximity detection in the earphones) will be manufactured in Texas next year when the production plant is ready at the end of the month.

An assembly tool on the Finisar manufacturing floor

“VCSELs power some of the most sophisticated technology we’ve ever developed and we’re thrilled to partner with Finisar over the next several years to push the boundaries of VCSEL technology and the applications they enable,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“Technology is only as good as the people behind it, and Finisar is a company with a long history of putting its employees first and supporting the community it’s a part of. We’re extremely proud that our involvement will help transform another American community into a manufacturing powerhouse.”

The investment is part of a $US1 billion fund that Apple has put forward to encourage innovation and highly skilled jobs within US companies.