Apple announces 12 September for iPhone launch event

Apple's annual iPhone launch event is set to take place at Steve Jobs Theatre this September.

The iPhone 11 release date will be unveiled this September as Apple begins to send out invites to its annual devices conference.

 

Set to take place on 12 September in the Steve Jobs theatre on its Cupertino campus, Apple is expected to showcase the new iPhone 11 – or iPhone XI – alongside the iPhone 9. The event invite gives very little away, but its use of a circle suggests the return of the Touch ID reader to flagship iPhones.

