Amnesia Collection currently free on the Humble Store

Want to scare yourself witless tonight? If exploring Sydney's nightlife is too expensive, maybe consider some PC games?

Well, this is cool. Free Steam copies of The Amnesia Collection for all! Amnesia isn't exactly new (actually, it's almost *ahem* scary just how old it's getting), same again the excellently-named sequel, A Machine for Pigs. But it's still very creepy. This makes sense - Amnesia is largely credited with popularising the 'truly powerless' spin on survival horror games in a time when the genre was getting too action heavy for its core audience.

Oh, and it's free for the next day or so! Go grab it, along with A Machine for Pigs, which is, appropriately, included as a part of the collection

