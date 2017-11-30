AMD releases Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.4 driver

MOAR DRIVERS.
No hotfix this time, but a whole fully-fledged driver release! The new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.4 driver adds support for a couple of VR titles and upgrades, and makes a handful of fixes:
Support For
- Oculus™ Dash Open Beta
- DOOM® VFR
Fixed Issues
- Adjusting HBCC segment size on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may cause system instability on certain configurations.
- A system hang may be experienced when switching display modes in Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II on certain Radeon graphics products in a Crossfire configuration.
- Incorrect power and clock values may be reported on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
You can get the new driver, and have a look at what it DOESN'T fix, right here.