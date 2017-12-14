AMD releases new Radeon Adrenalin Edition 17.12.1 drivers

New drivers are aimed at better gaming graphics and connectivity.

AMD's just announced its biggest software release this year, with its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition, which is packed with features for gamers.

“Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition continues to set the bar high with remarkable features for allowing gamers to connect with other gamers around the world,” said Andrej Zdravkovic, corporate vice president of software, Radeon Technologies Group, in a recent release. “Now gamers can tailor their gaming experience directly in-game, use our groundbreaking AMD Link mobile app to monitor their gaming performance on their phone, and in an instant, share their best highlights to their streaming platforms and social networks of choice. We’ve designed Adrenalin Edition as a powerful tool for those who aspire to achieve gaming greatness among friends and the community.”

Okay, so maybe it won't help you 'achieve greatness', but the features on offer are pretty neat. Radeon Overlay offers a seamless in-game interface for monitoring and recording gameplay, while the AMD Mobile Link App lets your mobile device act as a second screen for displaying important performance stats. Radeon Software Core Technologies integrates a range of steaming and social features, and Chill, Wattman, and Enhanced Sync all bring a raft of software tweaks to your gaming experience.

You can download Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition here.

 

