AMD outlines CPU and GPU plans for 2018

Claims the highest performance graphics engine in a desktop processor

At CES 2018 AMD filled in more details of its product lineup for this year including the first Ryzen desktop processor with Radeon Vega graphics.

The desktop Ryzen APUs combine the latest Zen core and Radeon graphics engine based on the Vega architecture to deliver, AMD claims, “the highest performance graphics engine in a desktop processor” and is due to arrive from February 12.

There’ll be two products: the Ryzen 5 2400G with 8 threads, 11 graphics compute units and a slightly higher clock speed, and the Ryzen 3 2200 G with 4 threads, 8 graphics compute units and a slightly lower clock speed. No word on pricing yet.

Elsewhere, AMD revealed the second generation Ryzen desktop CPU, the first based on 12nm tech and scheduled for April, and the Ryzen PRO range of mobile processors with integrated Radeon Vega graphics for productivity-conscious notebook users rather than gamers.

Finally, they teased their first mobile discrete graphics solution based on Vega, the obviously-named Radeon Vega Mobile GPU, which should start popping up in laptops and notebooks sometime later this year.