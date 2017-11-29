AMD drops Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.11.3 hotfix

New hotfix addresses a Vega issue.
The new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.11.3 hotfix, released overnight, fixes a pretty annoying issue for this it effects - intermittent crashing with some RX Vega cards.
But there's also still mess of issues that remain unaddressed:
- Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.
- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
- The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.
- Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.
- OverWatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.
Still, if your Vega card's been running into walls, this could be a could patch. You can get it here.