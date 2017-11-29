AMD drops Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.11.3 hotfix

New hotfix addresses a Vega issue.

The new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.11.3 hotfix, released overnight, fixes a pretty annoying issue for this it effects - intermittent crashing with some RX Vega cards.

But there's also still mess of issues that remain unaddressed:

Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.

Rise of the Tomb Raider™ may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.

The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.

OverWatch™ may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.

Still, if your Vega card's been running into walls, this could be a could patch. You can get it here.