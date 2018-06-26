Amazon workers protest sale of facial recognition tech to US immigration service

The group has also objected to its employer providing the infrastructure to data analytics firm Palantir.

Amazon employees have protested against the company's sale of its facial recognition technology to the US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The group expressed their concerns about how Amazon Web Services' Rekognition tool was being used by the governmental organisation, arguing it was against human rights and will facilitate the department's "historic militarization of police, renewed targeting of Black activists, and the growth of a federal deportation force currently engaged in human rights abuses."

It added the use of tech is just another opportunity for the government to spy on individuals, whether they've committed a crime or not.

“We refuse to build the platform that powers ICE, and we refuse to contribute to tools that violate human rights. As ethically concerned Amazonians, we demand a choice in what we build, and a say in how it is used,” the group added in the letter to the company's boss, Jeff Bezos. The document was found by political news website The Hill after it was posted on Amazon's internal Wiki.

The voices of Amazon's employees join others, including 40 civil rights organisations and a large proportion of Congress, which argues the use of such technology will have a negative impact on society.

Many of those expressing their worries about how the tech will be used say it will specifically target minorities, including African Americans that cannot be as accurately identified by facial recognition technology. In short, it may well mean people are picked up for crimes they haven't committed.

The letter to Bezos also went on to object to AWS providing its cloud services to data analytics firm Palantir, which works alongside ICE to deport immigrants.

Along with much of the world we watched in horror recently as U.S. authorities tore children away from their parents,” the group said. “In the face of this immoral U.S. policy, and the U.S.'s increasingly inhumane treatment of refugees and immigrants beyond this specific policy, we are deeply concerned that Amazon is implicated, providing infrastructure and services that enable ICE and DHS.”

The letter comes just days after a similar employee revolt at Microsoft, in which staff urged CEO Satya Nadella to cancel current contracts with the government agency. That letter also urged Microsoft to draft a new policy that states the company will never work with clients that violate international human rights law.

Image: Shutterstock

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk