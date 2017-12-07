Amazon Prime Video launches on Apple TV, iOS app also updated

There's now one more way to watch The Grand Tour.

If you’re planning on subscribing to Amazon Prime Video or have an existing plan, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Amazon has launched a native app for Apple TV. You’ll need an Apple TV 3rd generation or higher to gain access to the app.

Although Video is part of the $10.99 Prime subscription, there’s also a slightly cheaper video-only pack, at $8.99 a month. For this, you can stream thousands of movies and TV programmes, access exclusive channels such as HBO (with access to Game of Thrones, Westworld and more) and, of course, exclusive Amazon content. What you don’t get is access to the very latest movies, although these can be rented or purchased.

Amazon has also updated the Prime Video iOS app, offering the same content on your iPhone and iPad. There’s a solid reason for installing the Amazon Prime Video app on your iPad, as you can download movies and watch on the way to your vacation. The latest Prime Video iOS app is now at v5. New features include Universal Search so you can search for videos from within iOS itself. You also receive support for the latest iPhone X.

Download Amazon Prime Video v5 for iOS. An Android version is also available.

