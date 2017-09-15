All the key announcements and releases from September's Nintendo Direct

All the key dates and information about September's Nintendo Direct for Switch and 3DS.

Nintendo held its big Nintendo Direct for September where it outlined the upcoming Nintendo Switch and 3DS titles.

We've put together a list of every release date mentioned during the Nintendo Direct stream, and gone over each announcement for Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

For those of you who don't want the surprises spoiled, you can watch the Nintendo Direct below.

Nintendo Direct September 2017: The announcements

Nintendo Switch announcements:

Everyone's favourite plumber – who is no longer a plumber – is back in Super Mario Odyssey and Nintendo closed its Nintendo Direct by announcing a slew of new features for the Switch exclusive. Alongside revealing a brand-new world snow world "Shiveria" and a in-game camera capture mode – which looks like serious amounts of fun. Nintendo also announced that it would be bringing out an exclusive Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle, complete with Mario-red Joy-Con controllers. Super Mario Odyssey releases on 27 October 2017.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 finally has a release date, with the Nintendo Direct revealing we can expect this meaty RPG to land on 1 December. To accompany the announcement, Nintendo showed off the biggest chunk of gameplay we've seen in a while, detailing how combat works and how to navigate its world of Titans. Aside from the terrible voice acting in the trailer, and its awful narration, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 does actually look rather nice. You'll be able to pick up a special edition on launch that contains a "sound selection CD", a metal game case, and a 220-page hardback book. There's also a Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed Pro Controller on the way.

Other big news for Nintendo Switch is the arrival of a demo for Square Enix's upcoming Switch-exclusive RPG Project Octopath Traveller. Currently still in development, the new RPG from the folks behind Bravely Default features a new "2D HD" art style, and provides different ways to play through the game thanks to its eight protagonists. The demo, which is available now, allows you to feed back your thoughts to the developers so they can hone their idea. We still don't have a release date for Octopath Traveller beyond 2018, but at least it's a little closer now.

One surprise announcement came from Bethesda. We already knew that Skyrim was coming to Switch – which has now been dated for a 17 November release – but the company revealed that both DOOM and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus are coming to Switch too. Not only is this huge news that two, 18-rated shooters are landing on Nintendo's console, but it's great we'll be able to play them absolutely anywhere we like. Both games won't be launching until 2018 though, meaning they'll need to be packed with some new features to make them worthwhile picking up second-time round.

Nintendo also made announcements that it would be bringing new content to Splatoon 2 for free, starting with the return of the Kelp Dome from Splatoon. Later in the year it will bring a new stage called Snapper Canal, and an extra-large Brella weapon called the Tenta Brella. The first Splatoon 2 update drops on 16 September. Nintendo also saw fit to give Arms an update, bringing re-mappable buttons to its crazy boxing game and a brand-new fighter in the form of Lola Pop. Arms' update is available now.

There were numerous other Switch announcements made during the Nintendo Direct, so many I'm not sure I can really list them all sensibly in this article. Among these was the confirmation of FIFA 18's 29 September release date, the arrival of Dragon Quest Builders on Switch in 2018, Rocket League coming to Switch before "winter" and the announcement that Fire Emblem Warriors lands on 20 October.

Nintendo 3DS announcements:

On the New 3DS front, Nintendo didn't spend too long going over the ins-and-outs of what's coming – instead opting to fire off a whole slew of announcements in quick succession.

Firstly, it confirmed that Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon are landing on 17 November alongside a special-edition Pokéball New Nintendo 2DS XL. Nintendo used this portion of the Direct to address gameplay elements and story features of its upcoming Pokémon games, explaining that anyone who buys it before 10 January will also receive various in-game items.

Another notable title coming to 3DS is Mario Party: The Top 100, a portable collection of the 100-best Mario Party minigames from across the home-console series since 1999. You can play up to four-player Mario Party on one single game thanks to its Download Play option, so you just need friends who already have a Nintendo 3DS to play multiplayer. Mario Party: The Top 100 releases in January.

Among a host of announcements, including new footage of upcoming Kirby: Battle Royale (3 November) and Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy (6 October), Nintendo revealed Minecraft would be coming to New 3DS. Yes, that's right, there's still a format that doesn't have Minecraft on it.

The Nintendo Direct also showed that the 3DS is far from dead, with Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (autumn 2017), The Alliance Alive (early 2018), Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (November 2017), Fire Emblem Warriors (20 October) and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (6 October) all arriving within the coming months.