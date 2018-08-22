AI technologies are 2018's biggest tech trends

Gartner's annual report suggests the technology will be virtually everywhere over the next 10 years.

You'd be hard pushed to have a conversation about technology today that doesn't mention Artificial Intelligence (AI) at some point. The technology has massive potential to shape and enhance our working and personal lives, but for all the pros, some remained worried about the downsides.

With talk of job loss a result of increased use of AI, should we be that concerned?

Perhaps not if analyst firm Gartner's predictions are to be believed. It reckons that AI will eliminate 1.8 million jobs. That's the bad news. The good news is that AI will also be responsible for creating 2.3 million jobs by 2020. Indeed, Gartner believes "2020 will be a pivotal year in AI-related employment dynamics."

"Many significant innovations in the past have been associated with a transition period of temporary job loss, followed by recovery, then business transformation and AI will likely follow this route," said Svetlana Sicular, research vice president at Gartner.

"Unfortunately, most calamitous warnings of job losses confuse AI with automation — that overshadows the greatest AI benefit — AI augmentation — a combination of human and artificial intelligence, where both complement each other."

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk