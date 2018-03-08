Acthung! Cthulhu Tactics coming to PC - and console - later this year

Fight nazis AND elder horrors at the same time!

Achtung! Cthulhu is many things, to many people. At it's heart, it's a mash-up of Lovecraftian horror and the more mundane, but no less horrific, evil of Nazi Germany and two-fisted World War II action. RPG maker Modiphius (who recently published the new Star Trek Adventures pen and paper RPG) published it as a roleplaying game first, then as a table-top miniatures game. And now, Modiphius has teamed with indie developer Auroch Digital to bring the setting to PC and consoles with Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics.

The strategy game will release this year - around September, according to the Kickstarter - and will feature a combat system themed around the battle between light and dark, good and evil. A momentum system sees successful actions build to powerful, one-shot effects, and it all combines to let players take on both faceless evils and and ordinary evils however they want.

"It’s a real honor to work alongside Modiphius and Ripstone on what will be a premium Cthulhu-mashup," said Tomas Rawlings, Design Director at Auroch Digital. "Having worked with the team before back in the PlayStation 3 days, together we made amazing strategy games, and I’m confident history will repeat itself!”

The game is already fully funded by its publisher, but the Kickstarter is aimed around unlocking more content and features.

Sounds great!