Acer's Predator Helios 300 laptop launches in Australia

Packed with overclockable GTX GeForce graphics.

Acer's been on the PC gaming bandwagon for years with its Predator range, and with gaming driving PC sales like no other segment, it's safe to assume the company won't stop soon. And here's the proof - the new Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop.

The Helios 300 comes in a couple of varieties. You can choose between a 15.6in or 17.3in Full HD IPS display, and either a 7th Gen Core i7 or i3 processor. The choices don't stop there, as graphics are handled via either a GTX 1060 or GTX 1050 Ti. There's up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded to 32GB, SSD and HDD storage.

A dual-fan system keeps the Helios 300 cool, and you can access nearly every bit of hardware via compartment doors beneath the chassis, for easy upgrades. Connectivity is via USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0, two USB 2 ports, and HDMI 2.0, as well as Gigabit ethernet and 2x2 802.1ac Wi-Fi.

Acer's PredatorSense (*groan*) provides real time system information and overclocking, all from one interface.

The 15.6in display Predator Helios 300 starts at $2299, while the 17.3in flavour starts at $2999, and both will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017.