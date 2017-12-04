ACCC announces inquiry into Facebook and other social media platforms

How much influence is too much?

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has just announced a new inquiry into the influence of social media and search platforms on competition within the media and advertising markets in Australia.

The timeline for the inquiry states that an issues paper will be released early next year alongside a call for public submissions, with a preliminary report delivered to the Treasurer by December 2018, and a full report in June 2019.

“The ACCC goes into this inquiry with an open mind to and will study how digital platforms such as Facebook and Google operate to fully understand their influence in Australia,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in today's announcement.

“We will examine whether platforms are exercising market power in commercial dealings to the detriment of consumers, media content creators and advertisers.”

You can find the terms of reference for the inquiry, as set out by Treasurer Scott Morrison, here.