ACCC announces inquiry into Facebook and other social media platforms

By
ACCC announces inquiry into Facebook and other social media platforms

How much influence is too much?

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has just announced a new inquiry into the influence of social media and search platforms on competition within the media and advertising markets in Australia.

The timeline for the inquiry states that an issues paper will be released early next year alongside a call for public submissions, with a preliminary report delivered to the Treasurer by December 2018, and a full report in June 2019.

“The ACCC goes into this inquiry with an open mind to and will study how digital platforms such as Facebook and Google operate to fully understand their influence in Australia,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in today's announcement.

“We will examine whether platforms are exercising market power in commercial dealings to the detriment of consumers, media content creators and advertisers.”

You can find the terms of reference for the inquiry, as set out by Treasurer Scott Morrison, here.

Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc australia australian competition and consumer commission facebook influence news social media platforms

Most Read Articles

Wolfenstein II-themed protest planned for Milo Yiannopoulos event

Wolfenstein II-themed protest planned for Milo Yiannopoulos event
EA loses billions in stock value after loot box debacles

EA loses billions in stock value after loot box debacles
9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores

9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores
Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed

Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?