A new future for PCTA

Dear reader,

The PCTA editorial and commercial staff have all transferred over to Future and we are working together to finalise the plans for both the PCTA site and magazine moving ahead. You can read the official announcement below:

"Future Publishing Australia (part of Future plc, the global specialist media

group), today announces the acquisition of well-known technology brands PC

PowerPlay, Hyper and PC & Tech Authority from nextmedia. The acquisition of

these titles will include the magazine portfolios, digital editions, Upgrade events

and Australian PC Awards.



This acquisition will further expand Future’s existing tech and gaming portfolio,

which includes leading Australian print and online brands APC, TechLife,

TechRadar and PC Gamer."

We will still be posting content to the PCTA site for you to enjoy. We would also like to take this opportunity to invite you to enjoy content from our sister site, Future's excellent Tech Radar

The next issue of PC & Tech Authority magazine will be onsale on September 10th and we hope you all enjoy it, as always.

Best regards,

Ben Mansill