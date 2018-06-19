A beginner's guide to Fortnite: Battle Royale tips to put you on top

OK, OK, we can't guarantee you're going to finish in the top ten EVERY time. We've all had bad landings or been caught out by a lucky shot from a sniper. That's part of the game's charm – there's no guaranteed

way to win.

But if you follow our Fortnite tips, you'll stand a very decent chance of making it to the final stages of a Battle Royale.

1. AVOID THE BUSY AREAS

Maximise your chances of survival by staying out of the busy spots until you're absolutely forced to enter them. Landing in Dusty Divot or any of the central zones on the flight path can reap rewards, but you also stand a much greater chance of dying within the first minute or two.

2. LAND ON THE ROOF

Unless you're sure a building is empty, going in through the roof is normally safer. You stand less chance of being shot as you make your way upstairs or through doors, and there's often a chest hiding in the roof, giving you a much better chance of landing a great weapon.

3. DON'T RUN IN A STRAIGHT LINE

Sometimes you'll have no choice but to break cover and make a run for it to get in the circle. But don't make it easy for snipers by running in a straight line. Keep changing direction, even if only slightly, and jump lots. That will make it harder for a sniper to line up a shot in your direction of travel.

4. KEEP THE VOLUME UP

If you're listening to music or playing with the volume down, you're losing half your clues. You won't be able to hear the faint jingle of a nearby treasure chest or the footsteps of an

enemy creeping around upstairs. Ideally, you want to plug in a pair of headphones and have no other distractions.

5. PLAY MIND GAMES WITH DOORS

The general advice in games such as Battle Royale is to shut doors behind you, so that other players can't see you're there. But that comes with its own risks. If the door is closed, it

encourages other players to enter as there might be weapons, chests and ammo lying around, potentially leading to a gunfight. If they see the door's open, especially in the early part of the game when everyone's hunting for stuff , they might decide to leave it and find easier pickings. It's about playing mind games. What do you want the other player to do? Walk in and set off your trap or leave you alone?

6. CROUCH WHEN SNIPING

Crouching not only gives your opponent less of you to shoot at, it also helps to steady your aim. This really helps if you're trying to shoot someone from distance.

7. DON'T PANIC IF YOU'RE SHOT

The best players don't turn into headless chickens when they're shot. Unless a sniper's hit you square in the head, the first bullet isn't normally fatal. Don't stand frozen to the spot – build some cover, work out where the fire's coming from and retaliate. Or hide. Running around a corner, disappearing over a cliff edge or ducking behind an object is often the safest option.

8. LET OTHER PLAYERS SLUG IT OUT

If you can see two other players in a gun battle, it's usually best to take cover, wait patiently and let them slug it out. Chances are they'll hurt one another in the process, leaving the victor weaker. And as soon as the gun battle's over, the winner will normally go and feast on whatever the loser dropped, giving you the perfect opportunity to strike while their guard is down and collect two lots of goodies. Sweet.