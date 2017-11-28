9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores

And it looks like everything will be hyper-threaded.

What do we know about Intel's 9th gen processors? Well, not much, but if the report from Guru3D, based on a rather hard to translate Chinese article, is anything to go by, it looks like it'll up the ante significantly.

While the current Coffee Lake range tops out at six cores, the upcoming Cannon Lake processors will feature a maximum of eight cores. On top of that, there'll be hyperthreaded models in every range from the i3 on up.

These chips will be designed for the upcoming Z390 chipset - and beyond that... Well, watch this space.