8BitDo’s Zero 2 is a gamepad so small you could almost lose it down the back of an atom

8BitDo&#8217;s Zero 2 is a gamepad so small you could almost lose it down the back of an atom

When you return to games systems you enjoyed as a kid, you might mull how the controllers seem so much smaller now. 8BitDo’s Zero 2 (about $20) takes this to the extreme, given that it looks like someone left a SNES controller in the wash. But despite being small in stature, this gamepad’s not short of features. You get all the usual controls (D-pad; four action buttons; shoulder triggers; two function buttons), motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, and support for Android, macOS, Windows and Nintendo Switch.

And although we're getting a cramp just thinking about a marathon gaming session with this diminutive device, that you can feasibly whack it on a keyring means it’s ideal fodder for a gaming emergency, like when you rock up at a friend’s and they’ve only one working controller and a game of retro classic Bubble Bobble eagerly waiting for you to hammer Start.

