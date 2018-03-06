8Bitdo’s new USB adapter lets you use a PS4 controller with your Nintendo Switch

Zelda with a DualShock? Believe it

The increasingly wonderful Nintendo Switch has just turned one, so what better way to celebrate than by committing the ultimate sin: playing Breath of the Wild with a PlayStation pad. Yep, thanks to 8Bitdo’s new Wireless USB Adapter you can now connect a huge range of controllers, including the DualShock 4, to Ninty’s console.

The adapter, which has an adorable retro Mario-inspired design, can also be used with Windows, MacOS, Android TV and Raspberry Pi devices, giving you real gaming flexibility. The big draw here is Switch compatibility, though, even if slaying Ganon with triangle-circle-X-square feels inherently wrong.

Grab one for $US19.99 on Amazon.