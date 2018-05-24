7 things you need to know about Battlefield V

It’s official: Battlefield has gone full circle... again. It all began back in 2002 with Battlefield 1942, the seminal World War II FPS that was all about character classes, teamwork, and large-scale multiplayer battles on land, sea and in the air.

Since then, we’ve travelled to conflicts both real and fictional, to the present, the future, and most recently all the way back to the trenches of World War I. The last chapter set during WWII was 2009’s Battlefield 1943.

The internet seemed to be in agreement that a return to the series’ origins was once again on the cards, and sure enough, EA and DICE today confirmed that Battlefield V is that game.

We’d forgive you for struggling to get excited about yet another WWII shooter with destructible scenery and lots of explosions, but with an assortment of new features and expanded modes, it sounds like Battlefield V will have more than enough in its locker to tempt series veterans and newcomers alike. Here's what you need to know.