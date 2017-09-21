Get the
Newsletter
PCs & Laptops
Components
Peripherals
AR/VR
Software
Mobile
Gadgets
Gaming
Science
Search
Get the
Newsletter
PCs & Laptops
Components
Peripherals
AR/VR
Software
Mobile
Gadgets
Gaming
Science
Upgrade Australia 6 - In pictures!
All the action from a great a night of tech, PC hardware, prizes, and of course, our mighty BEAST PC giveaway!
By
Staff Writers
Sep 27 2017, 1:17PM
0 Comments
1
of 158
Copyright © PC & Tech Authority
. All rights reserved.
Tags:
upgrade australia 6
Related Articles
UPGRADE AUSTRALIA 6: It's a wrap!
PLE and the PC gaming community
Here's who's coming to Upgrade Australia 5.0!
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Most popular tech stories
SA Dept Premier and Cabinet sacks CIO
CBA set to cut 170 IT workers
NBN Co finally reveals satellite users who will lose ADSL
Behind the scenes at AirTrunk's Sydney data centre
Telstra monitors Triple Zero for iOS 'emergency' tests, misdials
The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs
Telstra quietly switches on internet of things network
Telstra wins $90 million deal to upgrade network across 850 McDonald's restaurants
Accenture names new leaders for 1800-strong Australian technology practice
ASG creates $500 million Australian IT provider as SMS deal closes
20 key tips for succeeding at Rainbow Six Siege
Hands-on with Xbox One X, Age of Empires Definitive Edition, and Halo Wars 2 DLC
10 advanced tips for Rainbow Six Siege
18 pro tips from the Rainbow Six Siege world cup
South Park: The Fractured But Whole buffs gameplay, maintains LOLs
Top 25 fantasy games of all time
Top 15 obscure video game consoles for collectors
Review: HP Omen 880-062a desktop gaming PC
Every Xbox One X enhanced game coming from day one
The Ataribox is happening, and you’re definitely going to want the Wood Edition
10 Easy Ways You Can Tell For Yourself That The Earth Is Round
Is there a single food that you can survive on forever?
Atomic Lake Now Safe Enough To Swim
11 new iOS 11 features to try
The Plimp is a plane-blimp mashup that promises safe air transport