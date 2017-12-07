Get the
Newsletter
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Nintendo
Mobile
Tabletop
PixelCast
Search
Get the
Newsletter
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Nintendo
Mobile
Tabletop
PixelCast
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds screenshots
A handful of screenshots for the PC and Xbox One (Preview) battle royale phenomenon, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
By
Nathan Lawrence
Jan 4 2018, 5:17PM
0 Comments
1
of 7
Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.
Linked Articles
10 tips for mastering the chicken meta in PUBG on Xbox One
Tags:
fps
indie
pc
playerunknowns battlegrounds
pubg
pubg corporation
shooter
Related Articles
10 tips for mastering the chicken meta in PUBG on Xbox One
Australian servers for PUBG on Xbox One? Maybe...
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now in preview - whatever that is - on Xbox One
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Most popular tech stories
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2017
Aussie crypto traders face AUD deposit pain
Critical chip flaw affects Intel, AMD and ARM
Major Intel chip flaw may hurt performance
Human Services CIO quits
You're hired! The channel's biggest job shifts of 2017
SAP is migrating to Microsoft Azure
The 10 coolest laptops of 2017
The 10 coolest servers of 2017
ASX-listed AI startup Brainchip Holdings raises $21 million to develop video analytics engine
18 pro tips from the Rainbow Six Siege world cup
20 key tips for succeeding at Rainbow Six Siege
Battlefield 1 Turning Tides DLC shows DICE does listen
Every Battlefield game ranked from worst to best
10 advanced tips for Rainbow Six Siege
Top 25 fantasy games of all time
Top 15 obscure video game consoles for collectors
12 remastered games you need to play on PS4 or Xbox One
Here are all the swears that you can call your character in Fallout 4
Gaming love letters: NiGHTS into Dreams
10 Easy Ways You Can Tell For Yourself That The Earth Is Round
Pigeons Can Read A Little Bit, New Research Shows
Does apple cider vinegar actually do anything?
7 Reasons the Wedgie is Superior to the American Bald Eagle
BeerSci: What Is The Difference Between A Lager And An Ale?