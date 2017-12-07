PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds screenshots

Tags:
fps indie pc playerunknowns battlegrounds pubg pubg corporation shooter

Related Articles

10 tips for mastering the chicken meta in PUBG on Xbox One

10 tips for mastering the chicken meta in PUBG on Xbox One
Australian servers for PUBG on Xbox One? Maybe...

Australian servers for PUBG on Xbox One? Maybe...
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now in preview - whatever that is - on Xbox One

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now in preview - whatever that is - on Xbox One