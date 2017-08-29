Get the
Deadlands 20th Anniversary Edition Kickstarter package
This west is plenty weird.
Sep 6 2017, 4:57PM
0 Comments
1
of 14
That's a good amount of stuff!
So it includes this fantastic wooden carry case.
With room inside for...
Everything! It'd make a neat GM's screen, too.
So, the book itself. Great cover art.
And inside is even more - a character folio (shame there's only one of these!), and some bookmarks.
And it's signed and numbered!
The art in the book is a mixture of old...
... and new.
There's also a separate scenario to get you started.
A lot of the game's mechanics revolve around playing cards, so it's neat to have two themed decks of cards.
And some lovely dice.
And finally, these lovely poker chips.
And let me tell you, they have some serious heft. I'll leave them for Daniel to open up, though...
That's a good amount of stuff!
The Deadlands 20th Anniversary kickstarter package is pretty damn neat
20th anniversary edition
deadlands
