Your Zedtown: Last Haven gear guide

How to pick the best blaster for you, and the right gear for the most apocalyptic fun you can have.

There are a lot of ways to play Zedtown, the live action, humans vs zombies Nerf war game, and with Zedtown: Last Haven coming up, a lot of people are going to be having their first go at the game.

So... how do you approach a 1200-plus player game of tag crossed with hide-and-seek crossed with Nerf?

Well, the first thing to think about is... Wait, actually, if you really don't know what Zedtown is, here's the trailer for the upcoming event, being held around the SCG and Allianz Stadium:

If you think it looks fun? Yeah, it really is.

Some people show up in their normal clothes and a single, cheap, Nerf blaster, and have a hoot. Others come along and volunteer for the small number of starting zombies, or play pretty fast and loose so they can get turned pretty early.

And then there's the one's who show up in full costume, covered in equipment, with multiple blasters and magazines. Yeah... that would be me.

But like there are many ways to play, there's also no wrong way. The trick is working out what you want from Zedtown, and going from there. So here's some simple advice for the first timer.

Nerf this!

The most important thing to bring to Zedtown is a blaster. This could be anything from a simple spring-loaded pistol, to a battery-powered monster capable of fully automatic fire. They all have their pros and cons, but some are definitely better than others. Nerf blasters are one hell of a rabbit hole to fall down (trust me), but here are some basics.

The simplest and cheapest Nerf blasters are the springers. Whether it's a pistol like the Strongarm, that relies upon a slide mechanism to cock the plunger that fires the dart, or bolt-action model like the venerable Longshot, the principle is the same - a plunger is drawn back in a tube, and when the trigger is released, the plunger falls and air propels the dart. They're accurate weapons, though the pistols can be slower in their rate of fire.

There are also pump action blasters, which use a similar mechanism.

Then you have the fly-wheel blasters, which are battery operated, and are semi- or even fully automatic. One trigger pull fires one dart, without messing about with a cocking mechanism. They're often less accurate, thanks to the fly-wheels that grab and accelerate the darts, but make up for it with a much higher rate of fire. And they're also very noisy and require a few moments for the flywheels to spin up.

So what's best? Well, how long is a piece of string. If you don't want to drop a lot of money, get a pistol springer (the best is the Hammershot, which also has the most elegant cocking mechanism, and can fire five shots before needing to be reloaded. Being armed with a single pistol also keeps you lighter on your feet, and you'll almost certainly go through less ammunition.

The advantage of the larger, rifle-like blasters is they often use longer springs and plungers, and thus have more range. But they're a touch heavier (they're still just plastic, so not by a lot) and can be more awkward. Using one with a magazine means you can have up to 18 or more darts ready to fire, too.

Fly wheel blasters are bit more contentious, because they chew up ammunition like no one's business, give up on stealth entirely, and might even run out of batteries. They're also more expensive, and more prone to jamming, which can get you zombified real fast.

What I use: This year I'm running two blasters: a flywheel Rayven, and a Hammershot pistol. I like the Rayven (which is not longer available, but you can find one on eBay) because it's bullpup design means it's ideal for close quarters. The Hammershot makes an ideal backup, and is great when I need to be stealthy.

I've also got four back-up magazines for the Rayven, and loose darts for the Hammershot.

Out for a dart

There is nothing wrong with the stock Elite darts that most blasters come with (or the larger, Mega darts that come with that line). But you can get better, if you go to eBay, or if you're willing to drop money on the surprisingly good AccuStrike darts.

What I use: Every year I buy a box of Koosh darts off eBay (and yeah, they're currently sold out...), and it usually lasts me a couple of Zedtowns. The Koosh darts feature a really interesting, kinda dimpled tip that makes them a lot more accurate, especially with springer blasters. But even with flywheels you'll get more range.

Gear up!

Now here, there's a tonne of choices. I've seen folks run around with a pistol and pockets full of darts and actually survive the entire game, while the tacticool crowd, with their combat vests covered in mags can die out early on. And a lot of that extra gear canm be quite expensive, and end up loading you down. Remember, this is a game where you will be spending a lot of time RUNNING AWAY - I usually cover about 20km in any given game.

Your choice of blaster also comes into play here - if you're going with a light loadout, and not planning on using firepower to stay alive, well, you're set. Wear comfy clothes, sturdy shoes with good grip, and sunscreen.

If you've got a blaster with magazines, especially a flywheel model, then you'll need something to carry them in that won't scatter them around while you're at a sprint. Stuffing them into the pockets of cargo or military pants can work, but this is where proper gear comes into its own.

What I use: Because I'm some kind of tactical nerd, I use a Molle tactical vest with a dedicated magazine pouch, and a couple of other smaller pouches for things like a screwdriver and my phone. I often also carry gaff tape, because you never know when something will fastening down. And I carry a backpack for loose darts, and a dump-pouch for expended magazines. I have a torch attached to my Rayven, just in case. And it looks cool. That's very important.

I also tend to costume, because why not have some fun? That's the whole point of the day.