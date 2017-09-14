WD: The world's first client solid state drives with 64-layer 3D NAND technology

WD's latest SSDs deliver with capacity and performance.

Rather than just being some fancy words thrown around to make the new drives from Western Digital sound cutting edge, the 3D NAND technology contained within the new WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSDs and SanDisk Ultra 3D SSDs will impact the speed, reliability and power consumption of your PC.

WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSDs

Targeted towards DIY enthusiasts, resellers and system builders, the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSDs range between 250Gb and 2Tb capacities in both a traditional 2.5-inch/7mm cased drive as well as a single-sided M.2 2280 form factor, and boast an industry-leading 1.75M hours MTTF (mean time to failure). The 3D technology also helps to reduce cell-to-cell interference, leading to increased reliability, in a drive that draws up to 25% less power than previous generations of the WD Blue SSD. Of course, the drives also feature lightning fast speed with read speeds up to 560MB/S and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/S.

SanDisk Ultra 3D SSDs

Intended for gamers and other creative enthusiasts who want to improve the performance of their PC, the SanDisk Ultra 3D SSDs deliver enhanced endurance and reliability, no-wait boot-up, shorter application load times, and quicker data transfer. Like the WD Blue, the SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD drives draw less power than previous generations of drive for greater laptop battery life as well as greater reliability. With up to 560MB/s sequential read speeds (550MB/s for 250GB) for faster boot-up and better overall system performance, the SanDisk Ultra 3D SSDs ensure there is less of a wait before you can play. Using NCACHE™ 2.0 technology, the drives are further optimised by writing everything into the drive’s high-speed buffer before transferring it to the flash array.