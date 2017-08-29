Upskilled offers truly exciting choices for your IT career

Sponsored: Considering a career in green IT, or perhaps gaming and interactive media? Upskilled offers this and a whole lot more.

Looking to give your career a boost? Learn new skills relevant to your job with Upskilled and impress your boss with your new knowledge, positioning yourself in first place for a potential promotion. Courses are delivered online, perfect for after-hours study, and there is a plethora of start dates to suit your timetable.

Upskilled leverages the huge library of resources from education partner Lynda and the leading e-learning platform of Pluralsight, to deliver qualifications recognised around Australia. Upskilled's courses adhere to the Australian Qualifications Framework and as a Registered Training Organisation (RTO), Upskilled is audited regularly by the Australian Skills Quality Authority to ensure a nationally consistent, high-quality vocational education and training system.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GREEN IT

Green and sustainable IT is becoming a serious focus for many businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprints and ensure their operations are environmentally friendly. The 8-month Graduate Certificate in Information Technology Sustainability teaches students how to make sure IT developments within an organisation meet those needs.

The course is arranged into four clusters of training within the broad category of ICT systems where you'll lead applied research in ICT sustainability, facilitate business analysis, manage improvements in ICT sustainability and then conduct a business case study for integrating sustainability in ICT planning and design projects.

The Graduate Certificate in Information Technology Sustainability has no formal entry requirements, but the preferred pathway for potential students is the successful completion of any ICT Diploma or Advanced Diploma or demonstrated vocational experience in a range of work environments in senior network engineering or ICT roles.

COULD YOU WORK IN DIGITAL AND INTERACTIVE GAMES?

If you have a passion for gaming, there's never been a better time to enter the video game industry and turn your passion into a career. With the Diploma of Digital and Interactive Games , you will learn how to design video games from the ground up, covering topics such as storyboarding, AI in gaming, character design, character scripting, programming with Unity and Visual Studio and much more.

The design, graphics and programming skills you'll learn during the course will make you suitable for developing digital games briefs, either as a small independent specialist or as part of a larger team. You will also have an opportunity to work in emerging areas such as online game development, mobile device gaming, interactive internet and TV game development.

Jobs you'll be aptly skilled to apply for with a Diploma of Digital and Interactive Games include 2D/3D artist, animator, designer, games developer, graphic/media designer, interactive digital media developer, mobile games programmer, PC games programmer and web designer.

KICK-START YOUR PROFESSIONAL CAREER IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

The world's growing reliance on information technology will see the industry continue to expand. From software development to interactive gaming, there's a huge opportunity to grow your career. Upskilled has a broad range of certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas and graduate certificates in the exciting field of information technology. If you've ever thought about turning your IT hobby into a career, or want to change from a corporate or other job to something more creative, Upskilled has courses for you.

Thanks to Upskilled's innovative online learning platform, you can take part in courses any time, anywhere. Whether you are working towards completing a short course or a 12-month diploma, the balance you need to complete learning and assessment at your own pace is there. If you're unsure if online learning is for you, Upskilled has a free demo of an IT course, so you can see for yourself how easy and intuitive the Upskilled experience is.

With a range of courses, flexible online delivery and rolling start dates, Upskilled has what you need to take the next step in your career. Visit upskilled.edu.au for more information now, and take a look at the full range of courses on offer.