UBS-C Docking stations

Peter Wells puts the leading USB-C docks to the test.

USB-C’s adoption has been a little slower than many of us had hoped. The promise of the one cable that can do everything — from networking to displays to data transfer — sounded so good in theory, but the reality has been a little different.



In 2018, many popular smartphones, cameras, microphones, and displays are still shipping with legacy cables and ports, so those on the cutting edge of USB-C adoption have found themselves carrying yet more cables, and docks and dongles to go with them.



And then there’s the limitations of the port itself. While some docks feature support for multiple monitors or a plethora of peripherals, in real world use, all that data flowing through just one USB port will eventually bottleneck, resulting in slow or dropped data. I’ve had odd behaviour pushing a dock to its limit – mainly when it comes to multiple monitors, but a bunch of USB devices won’t stress the bandwidth too much.

HUAWEI MateDock USB-C Multiport Adapter

The MateDock is hard to find, but this is the perfect briefcase dock for executives, road warriors, academics, and anyone else who lives by PowerPoint.

I’ve included the Huawei MateDock USB-C Multiport Adapter, despite the fact that Huawei don’t ship the product to Australia. The MateDock was designed to be accompany the Huawei MateBook, and while that isn’t available in Australia, you’ll can import this dock.

But it is the dock that lives in my bag at all times.

There’s a small USB C cable built into the dock to connect to your laptop, and a USB C port to provide power through to your laptop. On one end are two USB A ports and a Gigabit Ethernet port. On the other side are VGA and HDMI connections. The inclusion of VGA is quite rare in USB C docks, but very handy, considering conference rooms around the country still use this older connection.

The unit is around the size and shape of a small battery pack, and is wrapped up in a fancy leather case. An SD card reader would make this the perfect travel dock, but even without that inclusion, this is a great little unit for anyone that give a tonne of presentations.

www.huawei.com

$99

Specs: 1 USB-C (with built in cable for passthrough), 2 USB-A, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 HDMI, 1 VGA

SCORE: 3/5

ATEN USB-C Multiport MINI dock

A cheaper and easier to find dock than the Huawei, but not recommended for laptops with just one USB C port.

Like the Huawei Dock above, the Aten Mini Dock features VGA for PowerPoint professionals. Also included is Gigabit Ethernet, USB A, and HDMI, for more modern conference rooms. The Aten Multiport Mini seems to live halfway between a backpack dock and a permanent desk solution. It’s a little too bulky to fit nicely in a bag, but is great simple dock to hide behind a monitor, and provide connections to just a keyboard, monitor and wired internet. There’s no USB C power pass-through here, so if you want to use this permanently on your desk, you’ll need to supply a power adaptor for your laptop – and if you have a laptop with just one USB C port, you should look elsewhere.

Specs: 1 USB-A, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 HDMI, 1 VGA

http://www.aten.com/au/en

$119

SCORE: 3/5

ATEN USB-C Multiport dock

With power pass-through and support for one 4K monitor or dual 1080p displays, this is a fully featured as the Belkin, for around one hundred dollars less. No dual screen support for Mac users, though.

The Aten USB-C Multiport looks like a blocky knock-off of Belkin’s design, and features many of the same ports. There’s three USB A ports in all, Gigabit Ethernet, support for HDMI 2.0 with 4K output, and audio in and out. The dock has its own power supply and can charge over USB C, and features a second USB C port for input. Also included is Display Port, which supports 4K output.

In an odd design choice, only one USB A and audio port are front facing, meaning the USB C port to connect to your laptop must snake around from the back – strange for a device designed to reduce clutter on your desk.

http://www.aten.com/au/en

$265

Specs: 2 USB-C, 3 USB-A, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 DisplayPort, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-in, 1 Audio-out

SCORE: 4/5

LASER USB C Multi Port Hub

A generic looking pocket hub that returns some much-needed ports to the MacBook Pro. It can get hot under load, but it hasn’t failed me yet.

There are hundreds of USB-C docks that look identical to Laser’s pocket sized multi-port hub, I assume they all roll of the same production line in Shenzhen, only to be rebranding but companies around the world. I’ve included Laser’s version because the Australian company provides an Australian warranty, and stock is easy to find in places like Big W, or on Laser’s online store. Once again, the design mimics the MacBook Pro, the unit is exactly the depth of Apple’s laptop.

The dock provides two USB A ports, a MicroSD and Regular SD card reader, and a USB C port that supports power through to the laptop, handy for laptops with just one USB-C port. I used to keep this in my backpack purely for SD Card transfers, and while transfer speeds were fine, dumping a lot of images from a card makes this adaptor very hot to touch. Others report the same issues with similar looking docks, so now I just transfer images via my camera’s USB Cable.

www.laserco.com.au

$69

Specs: 1 USB-C Passthrough, 2 USB-A, 1 MicroSD, 1 SD Card Reader

SCORE: 3/5

BELKIN USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD

Beautifully made, with the power to charge a laptop with no extra adaptors needed, the Belkin is a good choice for those who want a permanent desktop solution with a single 4K monitor.

Belkin have a close relationship with Apple, and this dock looks like it was designed with the MacBook Pro in mind. The USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD is a remix of Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock, and provides almost as many features, at a lower price. It supports one monitor at 4K HDMI output, 60watts of power, three USB A ports and Gigabit Ethernet. Finally, there are two audio in ports.

I was able to test this, briefly, with a 4K monitor, and the dock worked without a hitch. Belkin’s key feature is the dock is smart enough to divvy up the power to laptops and other devices that may be plugged in and charging, to ensure laptops under stress will draw the most amount of power, but when idle, your smartphone can grab more of its share.

www.belkin.com

$290

Specs: 3 USB-A, 2 USB C, 1 HDMI, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 2 Audio-out

SCORE: 5/5

Alogic Triple Display Hybrid Docking Station

The best bang for buck desk-bound USB-C dock I’ve found. It won’t win any design awards, but can connect to anything.

The bigger brother of the Alogic dock features USB C, allowing connections to Apple’s MacBook Pro line, and high-end PC laptops like the Dell XPS series, and HP’s Elitebooks.

The Alogic Triple Display loses none of the enterprise aesthetic of the smaller Universal Docking station, right down to the colour coded microphone and headphone ports on the front. Rounding off the front of the device, for easy access, are two USB A ports, and one USB C port, that connects to your laptop.

If you connect via traditional USB 3.0 type A, you’ll need a separate power adaptor for your laptop. USB C users will get the added benefit of power over the port. Around the back of the unit are two more USB A ports for printers and keyboards, another USB C connection for your smartphone. The dock supports up to three displays, with one HDMI and two Display Ports. I only had two 1080p displays to test, but both worked fine on both Mac

and PC. The dock claims to support three 4K monitors, with Display Port up to 60Hz, and HDMI on 30Hz, but your mileage may vary. Then there’s Gigabit Ethernet and a power supply for the unit, and any USB-C connected laptops.

Only my test Mac required a driver, Windows 10 laptops worked out of the box – but here the driver installed without issue. Overall a powerful workhorse dock, with backwards compatibility for older laptops with the USB A front facing connections.

www.alogic.co

$399

Specs: 4 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 Audio-in, 1 Audio-out

SCORE: 5/5

ALOGIC 3.0 universal docking station – USB 3.0 Type A dock

A good, cheap dock for enterprise, that connects to USB A laptops. Best suited for shared PC environments.

This vertical standing docking station seems to be built as the perfect corporate hot desk solution. Its no-frills plastic design screams enterprise - the kind of device that could be bought in bulk, but still feels sturdy enough to survive daily usage.

Modern MacBook Pro users are out of luck, this is a USB 3 Type A dock only, but will still provide most PC laptop users a clean and uncluttered desk. With just one USB 3 connection out to your laptop, you can connect to Gigabit Ethernet, 5 USB devices, a microphone and headphones, and up to two monitors via separate HDMI and DVI ports. You’ll still need a separate power supply for your laptop though.

On my test laptops, I was able to power one standard enterprise monitor (a 1080p HP display) from the dock over HDMI. While Alogic’s marketing material says the dock can support dual monitors I found on a PC either resolution or refresh rate would suffer in this set up over the DVI port.

Dual monitor support also requires drivers for Mac and Windows, and the latest build of macOS, High Sierra, seems to block a kernel extension the driver tries to install. I couldn’t find a way to get dual monitors working on the Mac, and considering the experience with the PC, I didn’t think it would be worth it anyway.

Still, the entry-level Alogic provides more than enough connections and power for a hot desk solution. With a monitor, Ethernet, keyboard and mouse connected from the back, a user can plug just one USB cable into the front and get to work. The easily accessible front facing USB, microphone and headphones would make it easy to lock this dock into a cabinet, with just those ports available - perfect for a PC in a shared public space, like a school or library.

www.alogic.co

$189

Specs: 6 USB-A, 1 USB-B, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 Audio-in, 1 Audio-out

SCORE: 3/5