The Intel Optane advantage

Sponsored: Boost your PC’s speed and responsiveness with Intel Optane.

WHAT IS OPTANE?

Intel® Optane ™ is a smart, adaptable system accelerator for PCs with a 7th and 8th Gen Intel Core Processor and a hard disk drive. It provides fast system responsiveness for large capacity storage drives, making everything you do quick, smooth and easy.

THE DUAL DRIVE DILEMA

High capacity, high performing local storage is expensive. So, in the past, a computer might offer a ‘dual drive’ configuration, with a large-capacity hard disk drive to store data and install some applications and games, and a small-capacity SSD for use by the operating system and the most frequently used apps and games. This configuration offered the cost-effective ‘mega storage’ HDD, for large data files and infrequently used applications, together with faster boot time and rapid application/game launching from the more expensive SSD. The main disadvantage of this configuration is the SSD can quickly run out of storage with only a few apps and games installed. The solution is to manually delete some of the data on the SSD, or move it to the HDD, to make room to install another program you want to run faster.

In almost every situation Intel Optane delivers a significant performance increase, and an PC equipped with Intel® Optane ™ can be up to 67% faster than a PC without Intel® Optane ™.

OPTANE IS THE ANSWER

Today, instead of the dual-drive configuration and the tedious manual file management process required to move apps and games between the HDD and SDD, a computer with Intel® Optane™ memory manages files automatically through an intelligent software algorithm, and no longer requires an SSD for fast OS boot and rapid app and game launching. For intense hardcore gaming and multitasking however check out our new Intel Optane SSD900P Series which offers the best of both worlds.