The 5 biggest new features in iOS 11.4

It was just two months ago that Apple released the feature-packed iOS 11.3, but the hits keep on coming: just today, Apple debuted iOS 11.4 across various devices.

Once more, it's a pretty substantial upgrade – and that's especially true if you own a HomePod, as Apple has patched up the home speaker's feature set with a couple of much-needed enhancements. But the new AirPlay 2 feature benefits even iPhone and iPad users, as well, while iCloud Messages could help with multi-device conversations.

It's rolling out now, so if you're wondering whether it's worth updating now or later, here's a look at the biggest features included with iOS 11.4.