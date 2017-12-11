The 10 best Star Wars games of all time

Get fired up for The Last Jedi by revisiting these gems.

Dozens upon dozens of Star Wars games have been released since the early '80s, and the flood has never really subsided over the years. Pretty much every year has seen another game or two appear to reignite our love of lightsabers.

That's not always a great thing. Licensed games have a reputation for being rubbish more often than not, and Star Wars is as guilty as any other franchise for putting out tosh here and there: Kinect Star Wars, anyone? How about Masters of Teras Kasi? It happens. In fact, it's happened quite a bit.

Thankfully, there's a flipside to that: the games that remind us why we love Star Wars so much. The games that let us feel as though we're a part of that vast, wonderful universe. And the games that fill us with the same kind of childhood wonder as the classic films themselves. There's a fair number of them, but we've argued about them all to come up with a list of the 10 very best.

With Star Wars fever renewed agan for The Last Jedi, now's the perfect time to loop back on some of these. Enjoy!

10) STAR WARS TRILOGY ARCADE

Released: 1999

We may never know why Sega opted not to bring Star Wars Trilogy to the Dreamcast, but it was one of the most stunning arcade games ever released when it debuted in 1999. Revisiting the classic films for a cinematic rail shooter, it put the Model 3 hardware to great use, immersing you in key moments from the series. Assault on the Death Star? Battle of Hoth? Speeders through the Endor forest? We're excited just reminiscing about it.

Available on: Arcade

9) STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO

Released: 2005

Republic Commando strikes an odd tone for a Star Wars game: it doesn't star Jedi warriors or have most of the familiar sights and sounds of the series. In fact, it looks like a cross between Halo and Metroid Prime more than anything. Yet this squad-based shooter did a great job of focusing on a relatively unexplored part of the universe, putting you in command of a chatty group of elite clone soldiers. It's an unexpected highlight.

Available on: PC, Xbox

8) STAR WARS EPISODE I: RACER

Released: 1999

The pod racing sequence is one of the rare scenes in Episode I that doesn't make us want to gouge our eyes out, and sure enough, the racing game based on it arguably the best game based on all three prequels. It's a Wipeout-esque affair, as you zip around in the rocket-propelled pod avoiding hazards and outrunning rivals. It looks like hell now (especially on N64), but the sense of speed then was incredible.

Available on: N64, PC, Dreamcast, Game Boy Color

7) LEGO STAR WARS: THE COMPLETE SAGA

Released: 2007

It's easy to forget now, what with seemingly hundreds of licensed Lego games, but Lego Star Wars was the first to render a pop culture juggernaut in virtual plastic bricks and douse the result with plenty of humour. Following a separate game for each film trilogy, The Complete Saga brought it all together in one extra-large game, complete with new and redone levels. It's a gigantic smash-and-bash game that'll have you grinning with mates.

It's also well worth checking out the most recent Lego Star Wars game, The Force Awakens, which not only introduces Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron into the franchise, but which also revisits classic Star Wars locations such as Endor and characters such as Han and Chewie. You can buy it for PS4 here and Xbox.

Available on: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Wii, DS, iOS, Android

6) STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHT: DARK FORCES II

Released: 1997

Whereas the original Dark Forces was more or less a Doom-alike, Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II went well beyond to make you feel like a proper Jedi in a 3D world. Lightsaber duels, Force powers… it helped Jedi Knight seem distinct from the juggernaut shooters of the era (like Quake II). That was especially true in the new multiplayer mode, wherein lightsabers swung freely through the tight corridors. Good luck in there.

Available on: PC

5) Star Wars: TIE Fighter

Released: 1994

If you only played console games in the early-to-mid '90s, you missed out on truly captivating Star Wars space sims, starting with X-Wing. One year later, TIE Fighter applied much the same formula, but taking command of the titular ship and fighting as the Empire put a fresh spin on the franchise, and made things more thrilling. A couple more sequels followed, but TIE Fighter is considered the best of the bunch, and still one of the franchise's top games.

Available on: PC

4) Super Star Wars

Released: 1993

Remember when Luke fought that Sarlaac Monster in the first 10 minutes of A New Hope? How about when he then had to leap between moving platforms on a Jawa sandcrawler? No? It's true: Super Star Wars takes liberties with the source material to amp up the action, but the end result is an awesome and challenging run-and-gun side-scroller. It's one of the earliest licensed games that we remember truly loving, and it spawned stellar sequels too.

Available on: SNES, Wii, PS4, PS Vita

3) Star Wars Battlefront II

Released: 2017

Now we get that this inclusion might be controversial. But hear us out.

Every other game on this list is from a long time ago and hardware generations far, far away – but Star Wars Battlefront II just came out. And in so many ways, it's brilliant.

Like EA's previous Battlefront, the sequel does a hugely impressive job of capturing the cinematic experience in the form of a shooter, with weapons, characters, and environments that look just like what's up on the big screen.

The 40-player online battles are immense and thrilling, with all three movie timelines represented here, while the solid single-player campaign delivers a new story of revenge through the eyes of an Empire heroine.

Against all that, as you might have heard, the online progression can feel like a grind – and one that could conceivably cost you money. EA is still trying to sort out that one. But if you can overlook that, thankfully it's still loads of fun.

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

2) Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader

Released: 2001

Arguably still the finest original trilogy-spanning game ever created, Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader took the strong core of the N64 original and elevated the flight combat experience with the added power of the GameCube. It was a stunning achievement for its time, and pretty easily the best launch title on the system, letting you zip through iconic moments as part of the X-Wing crew. Truth be told, it still looks fabulous.

Available on: GameCube

1) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Released: 2003

Knights of the Old Republic eschewed the films' timeline, yet still delivered an engrossing tale—one that you could shape as you made decisions and nudged either way on the Force spectrum. BioWare's seminal role-player is widely considered one of the strongest licensed games ever created, and it helped pave the way for the studio's beloved Mass Effect series, too. Knights of the Old Republic II isn't as consistently strong, but it's still recommended.

Available on: Xbox, PC, iOS, Android, Mac