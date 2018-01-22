Super charge your home network for less than $200

Spend wisely and cost-effectively

As we begin to fill our houses and offices more and more densely with tech, from phones and tablets, to Smart TVs and Speakers, laptops and IP cameras, our home networks become ever more complicated. Each of these devices fights not only for a piece of your net connection, but also, often, for some of that sweet, sweet Wifi spectrum. As a result, you have sometimes dozens of devices across a family of 4 doing all sorts of activities, from streaming video, downloading torrents, gaming and more.

Unfortunately for most, the majority of cheap, residential grade networking hardware is woefully inadequate to keep up with most of these newly dense home networks. To cluster VDSL/WAN/LAN/WIFI in a single device for under $200, significant corners are cut – namely, the smarts. NAT tables are much smaller, and overload quickly, especially when you are threading downloads or using devices that are constantly opening dozens of concurrent connections to supply voice or video services on the fly. The same goes for new IoT devices that effectively run 24/7, uploading security feeds or communicating with cloud servers to process data.

Then there’s the modern problems of clear air – most neighbourhoods are choked with 2.4GHZ wifi and other wireless devices, suffocating range and speeds. Even devices that feature split network options – 2.4 and 5Ghz – most of them don’t bother including algorithms that constantly search for clear wireless channels, avoiding rogue hotspots and load balancing devices across spectrum and access points. If you’re lucky enough to be sitting on a connection of 80-100+Mbps and your “Wifi is slow”, it’s probably not your internet connection.

Enterprise networks have had the luxury of decentralized local networking for a while, namely due to the fact that there are larger budgets and more at stake – if you have 100 employees sharing a 400mbps fibre connection, uploading data to local and internet storage, you don’t want to muck around. As a result, spending tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars on equipment that moves packets quickly, reliably and consistently across their businesses is almost mandatory.

Thanks to ARM processors and SoCs (System on a Chip) prices dropping like stones as they fill billions of phones, tablets, TVs and everything else on the planet, high quality networking gear has also plummeted in price over the last 5 years. So much so that a lot of enterprise players are starting to dip their toes in the market of low cost, low profile, high performance gear.

The alternatives are not incredibly simple – these are not options for network novices – but if you’ve ever manually mucked about with your internet settings, this shouldn’t be too difficult to work within.



ROUTER

Most low end routers you buy from the larger providers – Netgear, Asus, etc – are over branded and underperforming. Most of them, even now, suffer from slow CPUs, low ram, poor firmware and a lack of intelligence. To access anything powerful and even remotely clever – such as the Nighthawk Pro series – you’re looking at almost $400. In many cases even these larger, more expensive routers struggle with large numbers of devices and especially when many of them are opening dozens if not hundreds of connections simultaneously.

There are two great options for a very small, very powerful and very cheap router that will be easily able to handle anything you can throw at it.

LESS CONFIG BUT FEWER FEATURES

The Ubiquiti Edge Router X is an $85 (yep) 5 port Gigabit router with enterprise chops – it features a 99.9% uptime benchmark, advanced Edge OS software that offers both a Web and CLI (Command Line Interface) for both beginner and advanced setups. You can see graphs and stats in real time, name ports and track usage. One of the ports even offers POE (Power Over Ethernet) if you want to power your AP directly off the unit without an injector.

You can setup VPNs, port forwards, and even advanced functions like Quality of Service, Traffic Analysis and Deep Packet Inspection. Many of these features include “Smart” (automatic) functions that tweak traffic management on the fly to ensure that you are getting the most of your network. Like many other modern systems, most of what makes this router great is the software – once only available at price points above $2000 – is now available for less than the price of a D-Link.

The Edge Router X is certainly geared more towards users, with a better, cleaner UX but is not as feature rich as the alternative. But for most people, it will be more than enough.

MORE CONFIG, MORE FEATURES

The Mikrotik HEX (RB750GR), also $85, is one of the most powerful and lean Gigabit routers in its class. Like the Edge Router X, it’s about the size of your palm, uses almost no power and is blisteringly fast. The little beast packs an 880Mhz CPU and 256mb Ram, enabling it to run Router OS in the same advanced configurations that are utilised in carrier grade networks.

You can do everything that Edge Router X can, plus a hell of a lot more, including IP SEC tunnels, and there is a staggering amount of real time data available. So much so that it would almost certainly be bewildering to any notice – while the HEX comes with very basic presets that make it a relatively simple Out of The Box process for most users, the emphasis on performance means that you can find yourself with incredibly fast local and WAN performance if you enlist a network engineer for 30 minutes.

WIRELESS AP

It’s only once you start using dedicated Wireless Access Points that you realise how terrible built in Wifi actually is. While most of the best stuff sits above our budget, there is a model that blows literally everything else away.

The Ubiquiti Unifi AP AC Lite is a criminally cheap $115 dedicated wireless 802.11AC AP that supports both 2.4Ghz (Up to 300Mbps) and 5Ghz (Up to 867 Mbps) within a staggering 122mtre range. This AP features its own dedicated controller, which can be installed on a local PC or hosted on the cloud, which contains all the information you could ever want and need inside a gorgeous UX.

Like the wired routers, there is real-time status, automatic device detection if you plug in an second (or third) AP to expand range, clean air technology to constantly find the best channels for the best speed, heat maps, hotspot setup and a stack of other features. It’s also crazy fast – switching to this thing not only maxed out my NBN connection on my phones but also made transferring and streaming media between devices pretty flawless.

It’s very easy to setup and run, with great instructions, phone apps for both iOS and Android, and the ability to be very granular with what devices are on your network, how they are connected and what speeds they are running at. You can also see how well the Wifi is performing and see how it can be improved with extra APs in certain areas of your house via the map feature.

I personally run the Mikrotik/AC-Lite Combo and I haven’t looked back. My previous $300 Netgear would constantly drop its PPPOE connection, would randomly suffocate my download speeds, blocked out my wireless headphones and could barely send a wifi signal upstairs. Since swapping, I haven’t had a single dropout, I’m maxing out my d/l speeds at all hours of the day and complaints from my wife and kids about speeds have disappeared.

So the next time you curse your connection and go to blame Telstra or NBN, consider your hardware. Is it time you made a change?