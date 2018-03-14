Stay safe with Bitdefender in 2018!

Sponsored: Bitdefender has PC security covered with Bitdefender Total Security 2018 and Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition.

There's never been a more dangerous time on the Internet. Threats are all over the place, placing your privacy at risk. Imagine the damage that could happen if a hacker was to get full access to your computer! Hackers can use webcams to take photos of you in private situations, log every key you press to gain access to all your online banking accounts, hijack your computer's graphics card to mine cryptocurrency or even pretend to be a loved one asking for money.

Luckily, there's no need to turn your computer off and throw it out a window. Bitdefender Total Security 2018 and Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition go further than ever before, acting as a robust defence in protecting you and your computer from all the dangers online. With a long list of features designed to protect from the most common hacking attack vectors, Bitdefender Total Security 2018 is a comprehensive package that does it all.

At its core, Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition is an efficient and industry leading anti-virus detection engine that offers complete data protection from viruses, worms and trojans, to ransomware, zero-day exploits, rootkits and spyware. Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition employs a technique called behavioural detection to closely monitor active apps. The moment it detects anything suspicious, it takes instant action to prevent infections.

Like it says in the name, Bitdefender make this essential piece of protection available absolutely free. No time-consuming scans, no sudden lag, no ads out of the blue. Just pure, robust antivirus for free. visit https://www.bitdefender.com.au/solutions/free.html to download it today.

The same high-powered antivirus system is also included as the foundation of Bitdefender Total Security 2018, which protects you not just from viruses and trojans, but from a whole host of online nasties. It really is a one stop shop for all your Internet security needs, thanks to versions for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Let's explore all the ways Bitdefender Total Security 2018 has you covered!

Ransomware Protection & Safe Files

Ransomware (aka cryptolockers) is a huge problem in the last couple of years. If this particularly nasty strain of malware gets on your computer, it will start encrypting all your important documents and hold the decryption key ransom until you pay the hacker some Bitcoin! Bitdefender Total Security 2018 protects against this attack by creating a list of protected files. You add your important data to this list and if there's any changes to them at all, Bitdefender Total Security 2018 will stop the change and alert you.

Webcam Protection

Unauthorised use of a webcam is everyone's worst nightmare. Our devices are kept in personal places and if someone was able to see everything our computer's webcams see, it makes for easy blackmail attempts. Hackers are increasingly sneaky too, as they have ways to disable a webcam's notification light from turning on, so you'd never know if the camera is recording. Bitdefender Total Security 2018's webcam protection constantly monitors webcam activity and blocks apps from accessing the camera unless you've specifically allowed it. See an app you've never heard of before trying to use the camera? Block it and carry on.

Firewall

The cornerstone of every security platform is a firewall. A piece of malware may be on your computer, but if it can't call home to dump the data its collected, or be activated remotely, then it's rendered useless. The firewall in Bitdefender Total Security 2018 is easy to set up, with application-based rules, so only programs you know and trust can access the Internet. You can also set rules for public, work or home networks, so your BitTorrent client doesn't fire up at work and get you or your employer in trouble.

Wi-Fi Security Advisor

Using public Wi-Fi is fraught with danger. How do you know the access point you're connecting to isn't a honeypot set up by a shifty hacker? If you connect to a poisoned access point, ever piece of data flowing through it is made available to a hacker. It's like handing over the keys to your home to a thief and praying nothing will be stolen. Bitdefender Total Security 2018's Wi-Fi Security Advisor can alert you to Wi-Fi networks that lack encryption, or use weak encryption, so you can adjust your Internet activity or deploy a VPN accordingly.

Vulnerability Scan

Viruses and malware aren't the only way for hackers to get in to your computer. Missing operating system security patches, outdate or vulnerable software and unsafe system settings are cracks hackers can use to slide in and take advantage of you. Bitdefender Total Security 2018 can scan your entire computer for these vulnerabilities and provide advice on how to remedy them, such as installing updates and upgrading apps.

Multi-Device Protection

It's rare for anyone to be using a single PC as their only method of computing these days. Most of us have smartphones, tablets and use multiple operating systems. Bitdefender knows this and has versions of Total Security 2018 for common platforms like iOS, Android and Mac, as well as Windows. This way all your devices are covered with a single software licence, with a common interface and the same robust protection.

The amazing features don't stop there, with dozens more handy tools in Bitdefender Total Security 2018 that make Internet security a breeze, here's a quick sample:

Game Movie and Work mode: smartly disables notifications during these important activities.

Autopilot: a hassle-free way to use Bitdefender's expertise in setting up your Internet security automatically.

Quick Risk Checker: detects out of date apps that have security flaws and recommends the best fix or update.

File Shredder: a secure way to delete files off a hard drive so they can't be restored by thieves later.

Bitdefender VPN: encrypt all your Internet traffic and keep it safe from prying eyes with a built-in VPN solution.

To experience Bitdefender Total Security 2018 for yourself, visit the Bitdefender website and download the fully functional 30-day free trial today!