Not everyone should make games...

…but it’s important that anyone could!

Among other things, I’m a lecturer in game design, so I’ve seen my fair share of students trying to make games for the first time. In addition to university classes, I teach workshops with students anywhere from 8 to 17 years old, some of whom took time out of their school holidays to learn game design while others were forced to attend my classes during school hours. I’ve seen it all. And let me tell you: not everyone who likes games should make games.

Maybe that sounds like an insult, but it’s not supposed to. Not everyone who likes games should have to make games! Not everyone who reads books needs to write them, not everyone who watches movies needs to make one, and—likewise—not everyone who plays games needs to create them. Nobody says, ‘If you don’t like the current musicals being shown at the theatre, go and write your own!’ the same way some gamers do about games. In most creative fields, people respect creators for their craft, and an understanding that not everyone who consumes art also needs to be able to make it. Making art is hard.

(So, even though I don’t think everyone should need to know the specifics of how to make a game, I will say that I think some people could benefit from learning something about the process. That’s how we combat entitlement. If people realise it takes longer than a weekend to add multiplayer to a game, maybe they’ll stop demanding it.)

If people don’t want to make games, they shouldn’t have to. If kids go to their school guidance counsellor and express a love for playing games, they shouldn’t be pressured into going to study how to make them. A passion for consuming media does not need to become a passion for producing it. In fact, learning too much about games really just ruins them for you. I can’t play games the same way I used to anymore. I lost a hobby and gained a job (or two).

But here’s the thing: just because nobody should have to make games, it’s important that everyone could. Just as anyone could pick up a pen and start writing, or anyone could pick up a pencil and start drawing, it’s important that anyone could pick up something and make a game with it. If somebody wants to contribute to the creation of games as a medium, they should be allowed to do that!

There are some hurdles for game creation, however. If people want to make their own boardgame, card game, or other physical game, that’s one thing, but videogames have always been a little trickier. Still, videogames should not be restricted to people with a computer science degree or an in-depth understanding of programming, and there has been an influx of accessible game-making tools gaining attention.

Game engines like Game Maker, Construct, RPG Maker, or Twine have been around for a while now, and allow people to make games quickly, easily, and with minimal programming knowledge. But there’s still something terrifying about opening a program and needing to learn something new, whether that be a pseudo coding language, how to import sprites, or just… how to start.

This quickly leads me to my new favourite game engine. It’s called Bitsy. It’s been around for just over a year, and every time I put it in front of a group of kids and see their eyes light up.

Bitsy is free, accessible via browser, and you can play games in it immediately. It comes with a tiny interaction loaded in: you are an avatar, you move with the arrow keys, you can approach a cat, and the cat says, ‘I am a cat’. Students change the colours, sprites, and dialogue in this engine before you finish explaining what it’s called. This is one of the most accessible pieces of software I’ve ever seen.

I’ve watched groups of fifteen-year-olds with varied experience and interest in game design make anything from simple mazes to complex conditional mechanics within half an hour of picking up the engine for the first time. I’ve sat down and made tiny interactive experiences in it with absolutely no programming because I was feeling creative. In 2012, Anna Anthropy [in Rise of the Videogame Zinesters] wrote about how there wasn’t really an equivalent to ‘sketching’ for games like there is for art; well, Bitsy’s the closest I’ve ever found.

Over the next few years, we’re going to see more tools like this. We’re going to see open-source engines for people to make games immediately, with no programming and no barriers. We’re going to see more interesting and more diverse stories enter the marketplace, and we need to support them.

Not everyone should make games; it’s okay if people just want to play them. But if people do want to develop their own, then these aspiring developers need to be given the tools to tell their stories.