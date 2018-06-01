NBN Watch: The company axes 100mbps fixed wireless as 5G creeps closer

Some problems only have one solution...

Another wave of anxiety swept the Australian technology and political apparatus briefly this week as NBN Co announced, in response to a question from Labor in Senate Estimates, that it would no longer be offering a 100mbps Fixed Wireless service. This was in conjunction with a chart that showed, unsurprisingly, that along with Satellite and FTTN, Fixed Wireless would also not be able to supply 100mbps services to all customers. While this is obviously a setback to users in rural and semi-rural areas, technologies on the horizon may effectively make Fixed Wireless services much less economically viable and sustainable in the long term.

Fixed Wireless has always been the middle child of technologies for broadband delivery over the NBN. It was always an unusual option to offer in the areas in which it's been focused to rollout – originally it was the only feasible option to offer 100mbps plus speeds outside of a standard fixed line service when distance and a lack of population density made that option extortionately expensive. Basically, NBN Co build towers with line of sight links to one another in service areas, linking them together via microwave radio links back to a “prime” tower that has a fibre backhaul.

The towers then broadcast 4G/LTE signals to customer premises, which are picked up via enterprise grade antennas on the roof which connect to routers inside. There isn’t much difference between this system and a standard mobile broadband product, except that the speeds tend to be capped and capacity is significantly lower across each tower due to speed restrictions on the microwave links. This capacity problem has been NBN Co’s biggest issue – over 220,000 people are connected to Fixed Wireless, which is much higher than forecast and as such, designed.

It’s easy to then point at the Coalition but in this case, Fixed Wireless (along with Satellite) was part of the original NBN design, since Fibre would have been far too expensive to supply to many of these wide, sparse areas. As a result, running fibre to towers was essentially a wireless version of FTTN – as each micro tower covers about 10,000 customers, over a much wider area, without the need for copper coupled with a simpler future upgrade path. Unfortunately, running that fibre backhaul to every tower is grossly expensive and thus, most of the towers would be capped to the speed of the microwave link.

NBN has been frantically trying to pump the capacity (via both microwave upgrades and more fibre backhaul) to provide promised speeds, but interestingly this is one of the primary reasons why fixed line networks are better for providing internet to a wider population. Radio networks reach capacity much faster than fixed line networks, and expanding that capacity is more difficult and much more expensive per user. The shared nature of a 4G/LTE network works well in bursts – on and off streams of data per device – rather than a sustained, continuous connection over a longer period.

There is no doubt that dropping the 100mbps product was a huge failure in capacity planning. NBN would have known the area it was covering in advance, the number of potential customers in that footprint and what it would take to offer a 100mbps service. But there’s also the commercial reality – building out new mobile networks costs tens of billions, and in this case, it’s alongside 4 others (Vodafone, Telstra, Optus and TPG) who are competing for both spectrum and prime tower space. All these providers are rapidly dropping their 4G cost bases and investing in 5G technology, which is not only faster but has less capacity constrains than existing 4G networks.

It makes a lot more sense for NBN to focus on upgrading its existing towers to 5G to eventually be able to offer a faster product post 2020 than doubling down on a huge 4G expansion that will be completely redundant by the end of the rollout. Do we really need another pointless technology next to FTTN that can’t deliver? I’m not excusing the fact that NBN already wasted a ton of money, time and effort but in all honesty, there probably wasn’t another way to service this customer base that didn’t cost an absolute mint. It makes sense to stop throwing good money after bad and focus on providing a better product.

NBN has already started trialing 5G technology for this very purpose, thanks to its 3.5Ghz holdings (that the other networks are desperate to get) and thanks to augmentation rather than replacement, they can keep the existing towers and simply add new gear to them. They’ll also have access to tower space via the existing commercial networks who they can either rent from or simply buy wholesale access from to fill in the gaps – while not optimal, this arrangement is significantly less expensive and pointless than building a 5th 80% coverage network when it’s not required.

As I’ve written before, it’s important not to kneejerk on every single NBN copulation as an unmitigated disaster. We already have dozens of those to deal with. This decision, while especially irritating to those suffering on slower Fixed Wireless speeds in the short term, will speed up access to higher speeds in the medium to long term.